Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Nuneaton family recycling the non-recyclable
Meet the Barker family, who are on a mission to help prevent the amount of waste going to landfill.
The family, from Nuneaton, in Warwickshire, gather difficult to recycle items such as crisp packets, dental waste and toothbrushes in bins outside their home.
They say they only recycle products that cannot be collected in the council's kerbside recycling.
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-46945338/the-nuneaton-family-recycling-the-non-recyclableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window