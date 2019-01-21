Recycling the non-recyclable
The Nuneaton family recycling the non-recyclable

Meet the Barker family, who are on a mission to help prevent the amount of waste going to landfill.

The family, from Nuneaton, in Warwickshire, gather difficult to recycle items such as crisp packets, dental waste and toothbrushes in bins outside their home.

They say they only recycle products that cannot be collected in the council's kerbside recycling.

