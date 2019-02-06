Students protest over rape chat probe

Video

Hundreds of students have protested at the University of Warwick over the way it dealt with men involved in an online group chat threatening rape.

Protestors are angry that the university lifted a 10-year ban for two men on appeal, reducing it to a year.

The university has been accused of "condoning" rape culture and called for an inquiry into the investigation.

The University of Warwick said it has launched an independent review of its disciplinary procedure.