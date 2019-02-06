Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warwick University students protest over rape chat probe
Hundreds of students have protested at the University of Warwick over the way it dealt with men involved in an online group chat threatening rape.
Protestors are angry that the university lifted a 10-year ban for two men on appeal, reducing it to a year.
The university has been accused of "condoning" rape culture and called for an inquiry into the investigation.
The University of Warwick said it has launched an independent review of its disciplinary procedure.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-47151378/warwick-university-students-protest-over-rape-chat-probeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window