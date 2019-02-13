Buzzard caught on school camera

Video

Buzzards, foxes and badgers are just a few of the visitors to a school in Nuneaton captured on camera.

Pupils at Michael Drayton Junior School in Nuneaton are taking part in the RSPB's Big Schools' Birdwatch and many of them said they had loved the experience.

Wildlife expert Kate MacRae, who has appeared on the BBC's Springwatch series, said it was important for children to understand what is on their own doorstep if they are to care about the environment as a whole.