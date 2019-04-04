Media player
Pest controllers find 20,000 bees in home
About 20,000 bees have been removed from a house in Coventry and rehomed with a beekeeper in Lichfield.
It took six hours for David Bird from Delta Pest Control to remove the colony, which had grown to 1.2 cubic metres in size.
It is thought the bees were able to thrive in a cavity due to the mild winter.
After a period of quarantine the bees will be put to work in an apiary.
04 Apr 2019
