'Being without him is very scary'

John Turner died at the age of 37 after a 10-year battle with skin cancer.
He left behind his wife Sam, his son Jake, 10, and daughter Emily, 9.
Before his death, John set up a local litter pick group in Stratford-upon-Avon called Rubbish Friends.
His children are now launching The John Turner Prize which aims to get children from all schools and colleges in the area thinking about their local environment.
11 Apr 2019
