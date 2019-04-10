Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carjacking ordeal caught on CCTV
CCTV has captured the moment a driver fights off would-be carjackers outside his home.
Ryan Walsh, 24, from Coundon, in Coventry, was stabbed three times in the incident on Sunday as he struggled with his hooded attackers.
In March, there were 37 similar crimes in the city, police said.
West Midlands Police is investigating and officers have arrested a 16-year-old male.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-47887042/car-owner-fights-off-attacker-in-coventry-carjacking-struggleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window