Carjacking ordeal caught on CCTV

Video

CCTV has captured the moment a driver fights off would-be carjackers outside his home.

Ryan Walsh, 24, from Coundon, in Coventry, was stabbed three times in the incident on Sunday as he struggled with his hooded attackers.

In March, there were 37 similar crimes in the city, police said.

West Midlands Police is investigating and officers have arrested a 16-year-old male.