'Wolf lookalike' fear over Game of Thrones

An animal charity says it has seen a sharp rise in the number of "wolf lookalike" dogs needing to be rehomed in the past few years since the start of the TV programme Game of Thrones.

The show prominently features wolves. Since it first aired, the Dogs Trust said it had seen a 500% increase in the number of wolf-like breeds needing to be rehomed.

With the final season now under way, staff said they feared another rise.

Emma Healey, manager at the Kenilworth branch of the Dogs Trust, described them as "beautiful, large, powerful dogs" but said they were "originally bred for more physical pastimes, such as pulling sledges and hunting".