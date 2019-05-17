The 11-year-olds tackling knife crime

Video

Children at this Coventry primary school have been mentoring their peers in how to find safe solutions to knife crime risks.

The scheme involving 11-year-olds is funded by the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner as part of a Mentors in Violence Prevention programme running in secondary schools.

Children are encouraged to report behaviour which concerns them and learn from each other how to deal with difficult situations.

Jayne Ellis, head teacher at Coundon Primary School, said while the site did not have a violence problem, "we are trying to prepare children for the problems they might face in life and finding solutions to those problems".