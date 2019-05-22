The cafe giving cats a new home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shakes-purr-rean cats at Stratford-upon-Avon cafe

The idea originally came from Japan, but cat cafes seem here to stay in the UK.

Patrons can spend time with feline friends over a cuppa and, with the right home checks in place, even take one home.

In Shakespeare's birthplace it is perhaps fitting that all the cats who live in the Shakespaw Cafe are named after some of the playwright's famous characters including Romeo, Puck and Bottom.

  • 22 May 2019
Go to next video: The squirrels being raised among kittens