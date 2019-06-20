Former POW, 97, backs memorial day

Video

A former prisoner of war during World War Two has given his support to calls for a national day to mark VJ Day - Victory over Japan Day.

Ron Mockford, 97, from Bulkington near Coventry, was captured by the Japanese in Java and held for three and a half years. During that time he worked on the infamous Burma Railway.

A petition has been set up by the Children and Families of Far East Prisoners of War (Cofepow), calling for a national day commemorating the significance of 15th August 1945.

They want it to have the same recognition as VE Day - Victory in Europe Day.