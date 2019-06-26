Police restraint contributed to man's death

Video

Bodycam footage has been released showing police restraining a man days before his death.

An inquest jury found the level of force used by Warwickshire Police on 32-year-old electrician Darren Cumberbatch was "excessive" and contributed to his death.

Mr Cumberbatch died of multiple organ failure in hospital in July 2017.

Warwickshire Police said it had noted the jury's verdict it could have done more to de-escalate the situation and some of the restraint used may have been excessive.