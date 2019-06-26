Footage captures gunman handing himself in

Video

This is the moment a gunman handed himself in, days after shooting a man dead.

Jordan Bassett accidentally killed his best friend Addison Packeer, 27, after "messing about" with a gun at a flat in Willenhall in Coventry.

Bassett pressed the intercom at a police station to say he would surrender.

He had been on the run since shooting Addison Packeer.

Bassett was cleared of murder on Monday, but had admitted manslaughter.

He was jailed for 18 years with an extended five-year period on licence.