The Specials celebrate 40th anniversary
Video

Ska legends The Specials play four home-coming gigs

The Specials are celebrating their 40th anniversary with four sell-out home-coming concerts in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral.

It was a night to remember for 2,000 lucky fans on the first night, as the band returned to the city where two-tone was born.

  • 10 Jul 2019
