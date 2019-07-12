Media player
The sisters who became weightlifting champions
It is strength in numbers for these three sisters who have all become British weightlifting champions.
Nathalie Richards, 15, and sisters Charlize, 13 and Keira, 12, are all champions in their age group.
The sisters, from Kenilworth, Warwickshire, were inspired to take up the sport by their father Leighton who trains at Warwickshire Weightlifting Club in Henley in Arden.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is the long-term aim but they're currently targeting the European Youth Championships.
