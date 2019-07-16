Media player
Suspected arson attack at play area
Fire broke out at a playground to the rear of Burbage Avenue, in Stratford-upon-Avon, just before 17:30 on Monday, with clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the air.
Flames reached as high as 20ft according to one witness.
The fire service suspects arson.
16 Jul 2019
