'Plus-size men can be fashionable'

Video

Plus-size model and influencer David Fadd wants more men to speak out about their body image and confidence.

He has been modelling for two years and has been using social media to spread the message of self love and loving the skin you are in.

He is 6ft 4in tall, with a 51in waist, and gets many messages on Instagram from other plus-size men who want support and advice.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar