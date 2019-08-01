CCTV shows murdered girl's last moments

Video

CCTV footage has been released by police showing the last moments of a three-year-old girl, before she was killed by her mother.

Louise Porton, 23, has been found guilty of murdering Lexi Draper and her 17-month-old sister Scarlett Vaughan just 18 days apart.

The prosecution said she had researched online how long people could be resuscitated after drowning and what happens when you die.

Jurors were also shown CCTV of Porton filling up at a petrol station during the period when her younger daughter was already dead at.

The part-time model, from Rugby, in Warwickshire, is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.