Community raises thousands to help injured farmer

Community raises thousands for farmer to buy bionic arm
Farmer Andy Webster severed his right arm when baling hay, after he slipped and it became stuck in the machinery.
His friends in the local farming community in and around Eathorpe, near Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, have rallied around to help raise money for a bionic prosthetic currently only available in the US.
Mr Webster, 44, said the arm would be the best thing in the world but cost a lot of money.
05 Aug 2019
