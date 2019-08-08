Media player
The farming retreat helping children with special needs
A farm set up by a family whose children have autism is now welcoming other families.
Kate and Simon Morris, from Kenilworth, Warwickshire, initially created the space for their children, who have autism, who they said struggle to enjoy crowded and noisy venues.
The Spencer's Retreat farm and play area, in Berkswell, is now full of animals including pigs, sheep, hens and horses - all of which were unwanted, orphaned or donated - and welcomes other families who have children with special needs.
08 Aug 2019
