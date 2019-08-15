Man loses 14 stone after refusing doctors' help
Jason Anderson had high blood pressure, diabetes and severe sleep apnoea.

Doctors wanted to give the Nuneaton man gastric band treatment within a week of him being seen.

But he refused, saying he wanted to lose the weight himself.

He lost 14 stone (89kg) within two years and his health has improved.

