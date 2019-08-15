Media player
Nuneaton man loses 14 stone after refusing surgery
Jason Anderson had high blood pressure, diabetes and severe sleep apnoea.
Doctors wanted to give the Nuneaton man gastric band treatment within a week of him being seen.
But he refused, saying he wanted to lose the weight himself.
He lost 14 stone (89kg) within two years and his health has improved.
