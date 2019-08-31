Boy's reunion with lost cat moves him to tears

Video

Leo the cat broke nine-year-old Edward Webb's heart when he went missing three weeks ago - they were like brothers, Edward said.

The family from Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire was so desperate to find the feline, they secured the help of pet detectives, and spent more than £1,000 on their services.

And then a breakthrough. A member of the public responded to notices put up around the village and a family was made whole again.

Footage shows the emotional moment Edward saw Leo, but what did the cat make of all the fuss?