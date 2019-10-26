The teacher inspiring his whole school to exercise

Video

Teacher Dean Sanderson started exercising to lose weight and has now convinced his whole school to join him.

He has lost seven stone (44kg) since the beginning of this year.

Mr Sanderson, 38, who works at Kineton Primary School, in Warwickshire, leads the whole school of nearly 200 pupils in a 10-minute walk every lunchtime.

He has also set up an after-school running club for the children and their parents.