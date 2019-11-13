Cathedral illuminated to mark WW2 bombing

Video

Coventry Cathedral is being illuminated as part of a project to commemorate a bombing campaign during World War Two.

On 14 November 1940, a night of bombing killed 500 people, destroyed thousands of homes and left the cathedral in ruins.

Louisa Moore, from Historic England, said the light show also showed how the city "rose again from the ashes".

The Very Reverend John Witcombe, Dean of Coventry, said the effects of the bombing and how the city responded was "such a powerful story".

The light show will run 14 to 16 November and is free for the public.