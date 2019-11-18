'Basketball's about heart and not height'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet Mani Love the basketball player who's 4ft 5in tall

Meet Mani Love, the Harlem Globetrotters player who's 4ft 5in (1.34m) tall.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android

  • 18 Nov 2019