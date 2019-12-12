'I've used my pension to save 62,000 animals'
Warwickshire man uses pension to save 62,000 animals

From badgers to swans and foxes, Geoff Grewcock has nursed them all back to health.

The 69-year-old transformed his garden in Nuneaton into a wildlife sanctuary after he retired as a security guard in 2001.

Since then, the Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary has helped 62,000 animals. Many have been released back into the wild.

