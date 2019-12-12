'I won a voiceover award in Hollywood'

Media player
Warwickshire's Hollywood winning voiceover artist
Voiceover artist Julie-Ann Dean works from a humble studio in her garden in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.
It couldn't be further away from the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, where she recently won 'best voiceover in a virtual reality game'.
She started her career dubbing BBC children's animation The Little Vampire 25 years ago and her portfolio includes Paw Patrol and Toby's Travelling Circus.
But it's her work on VR game Table of Tales that's earned her an award at The Society of Voice Arts And Sciences (SOVAS) at the Warner Brothers Studio.
12 Dec 2019
