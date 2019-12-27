MBE for woman who broke through concrete ceiling

Video

Yewande Modupe, from Rugby, in Warwickshire, has already won many awards but her latest gong has left her feeling "very humbled".

The 35-year-old principal engineer for Laing O' Rourke has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to engineering and diversity in STEM design and innovation.

She was named one of the top 100 Most Influential Women Leaders in Engineering UK and Europe by the Financial Times.