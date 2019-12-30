Walking the line: Millennium highwire feat relived

Media player
Walking the line: Coventry Millennium highwire feat relived
Twenty years after a tightrope walker made history in Coventry, a documentary is being shown to mark the anniversary.
A crowd of 30,000 people watched as Frenchman Ramon Kelvink walked a wire between two of the city's church spires.
Tightrope Replay is due to shown at the cathedral on New Year's Eve.
Mr Kelvink was killed in a car crash in 2014.
30 Dec 2019
