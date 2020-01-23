'Heaven needs to hear the engines revving'

Media player
Leamington boy's funeral sees hundreds of bikers rev engines
Hundreds of bikers from across the country have turned out to the funeral of a three-year-old boy in Leamington Spa.
Romeo Ferreira, who loved motorbikes, died of a brain tumour last month.
His father, Leandro Ferreira, said he hoped the rev of the engines would be heard in heaven.
23 Jan 2020
