Snapchat video and the murder boast

Video

Police have issued video footage of a man bragging about killing another.

Enroy Ruddock shared the boast on Snapchat, the West Midlands force said. On Friday, the 19-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Emmanuel Lukenga, who was 21 when he was stabbed to death in Coventry in June last year.

Police have also shared CCTV footage which they said showed Ruddock filming the brag on the same day as the killing.

A further two men have been handed life sentences for Mr Lukenga's murder.