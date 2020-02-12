Video

HS2 campaigners who have spent more than four months living in a camp in Warwickshire have vowed to continue their woodland protest.

Tuesday's announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the high-speed railway would be built was met with despair at Cubbington Wood, near Royal Leamington Spa.

The local residents now expect bailiffs to evict them from their camp, which they set up in October to stop ancient trees being felled by HS2 contractors.

The Save Cubbington Wood group has about 20 people on a rota who keep a constant presence at the camp.

An HS2 spokesperson said: "Seven million new trees and shrubs will be planted as part of the HS2 programme. The new native woodlands will cover over nine square kilometres of land."

Video journalist: John Bray