Coventry's City of Culture search for The 21

Radio station BBC CWR is looking for 21 people of Coventry to share their experience of the city ahead of it becoming City of Culture in 2021.

The 21 will be the faces of the station as it follows their lives and stories over a 21-month period.

As well as sharing their own journeys, they'll be expected to bring in other stories from across Coventry and to review cultural activities before and during 2021.

The video introduces four people who have already been recruited: Ace Ambrose, Devina Whitwell, Hezron Stephenson and Myles Cadden.