'Most of us won't see each other again'

Year six pupils spoke of their sadness as they left primary school for what could be the final time.

Friday has been the last school day for most children until further notice, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The students from St John's Church of England Academy, Coventry, said they were emotional about their final year at primary school being cut short.

Teachers at the school have put together a package of videos and online resources so children can continue learning at home in the coming weeks.