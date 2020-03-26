Removing woodland protesters amid a pandemic

Video

People camped in ancient woodland have been evicted after a long-running dispute with high-speed rail project, HS2.

The protesters, who fear the scheme will have a catastrophic effect on the environment, filmed the moment bailiffs arrived at the Warwickshire site, where they've been camped for almost six months.

HS2 was granted a court order to remove campaigners.

But what does such an operation look like at a time of social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis?

Workers wore masks during the process, with HS2 saying protesters had put them at risk.

In turn, some campaigners say the tactics fly in the face of how people are being told to go about their daily lives.