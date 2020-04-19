Video

Dimla Devi has asthma, arthritis, and has had a double knee replacement.

But the 87-year-old from Leamington Spa is still finding ways to keep fit now she cannot go to the gym.

She plays squash, bounces balls, keeps up with her knitting and is embracing technology.

Ms Devi is now trying to encourage other older people, especially those from the South Asian community, to get moving and be positive.