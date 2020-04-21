Video

A group of friends are chopping their hair off to raise money for their local hospital as a thank you during the pandemic.

JJ Donohue, from Coventry, said it started when one of his friends' home haircut went badly wrong.

They had the idea to have their heads shaved in aid of charity, posting the videos on Facebook.

In two weeks, the Don't Be Vain, Shave Your Mane group raised more than £8,000, which will go to the NHS in Coventry.