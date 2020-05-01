Footage released of man spitting at police

Media player
Police release bodycam footage of man spitting at officer
Police have released bodycam footage of a man spitting blood at an officer as he was being arrested.
PC Annie Napier suffered no ill effects, but said the current backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak meant officers faced "the added risk" of potential infection.
Temisan Oritsejafor pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker, and a further charge of assault during the incident in Coventry in April.
The 41-year-old, of Attoxhall Road, Wyken, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Warwick Crown Court at a later date.
01 May 2020
