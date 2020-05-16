Learning to unicycle to beat lockdown boredom

Media player
Coventry boy beats lockdown boredom on a unicycle
The enforced lockdown has left many people with time on their hands.
Finlay Nash, 12, from Coventry decided to use the weeks to learn to ride a unicycle - a joke present from his parents at Christmas.
After spending hours falling off the bike in his back garden, he is now so accomplished he can ride it holding a tray of drinks in one hand.
And he is not stopping there.
