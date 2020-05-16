Learning to unicycle to beat lockdown boredom
The enforced lockdown has left many people with time on their hands.

Finlay Nash, 12, from Coventry decided to use the weeks to learn to ride a unicycle - a joke present from his parents at Christmas.

After spending hours falling off the bike in his back garden, he is now so accomplished he can ride it holding a tray of drinks in one hand.

And he is not stopping there.

