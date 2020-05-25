Emotional homecoming for power worker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: National Grid worker returns home for brief respite

National Grid workers have been sleeping in pods at work for six weeks at a time to keep the country's power going during the pandemic.

Staying on site helps minimise the risk of them falling ill.

For Chris Jarvis from Rugby, in Warwickshire, it meant being separated from his wife and two young sons.

He was greeted with cheers and hugs as he returned home to them.

  • 25 May 2020
Go to next video: UK's ninth Clap for Carers