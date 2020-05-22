Video

Ukrainians living in Coventry have celebrated Vyshyvanka Day, although this year lockdown restrictions means festivities have been largely online.

Marked on the third Thursday in May, the day celebrates the country's intricately embroidered shirts that are part of its national dress.

There are about 300 members of the Association of Ukrainians in Coventry, which was started 72 years ago.

Video journalist: Marian McNamee