Hundreds at Coventry George Floyd protest

Hundreds of people have protested in Coventry over the death of George Floyd who died in police custody last week.

The 46-year-old African-American man was detained by officers outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Footage of the arrest shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck.

The death has led to protests across the US and beyond, with people in Coventry showing their solidarity on Tuesday.

Protesters chanted "I can't breathe" - the words Mr Floyd was recorded as saying as he was pinned to the floor.

Mr Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.