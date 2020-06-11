Tornado filmed over Coventry

Media player
Video
Funnel cloud spotted over Coventry
A funnel cloud has been spotted in the skies over Coventry.
It was seen forming on Wednesday and captured in photos and videos, widely shared on social media.
Although popularly referred to as tornados, the Met Office said the spinning, cone-shaped clouds only became tornados if they touched land.
11 Jun 2020
