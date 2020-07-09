Bike mayor sees ‘golden opportunity for cycling’

Video

The UK’s first city bicycle mayor believes the coronavirus pandemic has created a “golden opportunity” for cycling to become a bigger part of the nation’s commuting culture.

Adam Tranter is Coventry’s bicycle mayor, an independent position attached to Amsterdam-based BYCS.

He's also leading a national promotional campaign called Bike Is Best.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has reported a 70% increase in cycling levels since lockdown started in March.

And it's believed there has been a 40% increase across Coventry.

The city council is creating two new city centre cycle routes, with work due to start in September.

Coventry has a long association with cycling; the first safety bicycle was made in 1885 at its Rover factory.

Video journalist: John Bray