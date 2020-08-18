A Spitfire has completed the West Midlands leg of flights across the country in a show of gratitude to the NHS.

Bearing a thank you message on the underside of its iconic wings, it took to the skies of Rugby, Coventry, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury, Telford, Ludlow, Worcester and Hereford, bringing applause from hospital staff below.

Thousands of names - nominated by the public - have been added to the plane, reflecting those who have contributed during the battle against coronavirus.

The project is raising funds for NHS Charities Together.