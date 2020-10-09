West Midlands Police has released a video of the moment officers found £30,000 in a safe discovered in a car.

Officers were called to the McDonald's car park in Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry after reports that a man had been seen with a knife.

Police say no weapon was found, but a safe in the back seat of a car was found to contain the cash.

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of theft and money laundering, was released under investigation while inquiries continue.