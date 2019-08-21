An ancient pear tree in Warwickshire has been felled to make way for the HS2 high-speed rail line.

The Cubbington pear tree is believed to have been growing near the Warwickshire village for more than 250 years.

It was voted England's tree of the year in 2015 in a poll run by the Woodlands Trust and the group had campaigned for it to be saved.

But HS2 said the Cubbington pear, near Leamington Spa, would live on in the form of saplings grown from cuttings.