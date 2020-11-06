Covid-19: Some Coventry NHS staff still 'traumatised' from first wave
Intensive care NHS staff have spoken to the BBC about their fears and anxieties as patient numbers increase.
Fifty patients at University Hospital Coventry are currently Covid-19 positive, with 15 in intensive care.
Not everyone is on a ventilator and more patients are surviving after treatment.
One patient, Richard Armstrong, is urging the public not to be complacent. He said he had expected flu-type symptoms and not to be left fighting for his life.
The BBC was invited into the hospital and all filming was done in accordance with coronavirus safety rules.
