Intensive care NHS staff have spoken to the BBC about their fears and anxieties as patient numbers increase.

Fifty patients at University Hospital Coventry are currently Covid-19 positive, with 15 in intensive care.

Not everyone is on a ventilator and more patients are surviving after treatment.

One patient, Richard Armstrong, is urging the public not to be complacent. He said he had expected flu-type symptoms and not to be left fighting for his life.

The BBC was invited into the hospital and all filming was done in accordance with coronavirus safety rules.