This year is the 40th anniversary of BBC Children in Need, and the 10th year of the charity's children’s choir.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s choir, which was originally created by television choirmaster Gareth Malone, will be different to previous years.

Instead of mass choirs performing around the UK, individual performances have been recorded.

Among those taking part are four children from the West Midlands: Twins Stacey and Tracey, aged 13, Bo, 9, and Vincent, 9.

They performed Coldplay's 'Fix You' at Coventry Cathedral.

The full choir performance will be on BBC One on Friday 13 November.

Produced by Louise Brierley. Choirmaster: Gareth Withers.

Filmed by Gary Darfield. Sound by Andrew Walters. Edited by Martin Weinberg.