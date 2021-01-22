Two nurses who came out of retirement to volunteer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme have been praised by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Caroline Rudd and Judith Smith, who met when they began their training in 1978, have been helping carry out vaccinations in care homes.

Judith Smith described her work as "uplifting" and said it was a pleasure to carry out her duties.

The nurses were among staff from University Hospital in Coventry who spoke to the Duchess of Cambridge on a video call.