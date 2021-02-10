Footage has been released showing the moment a disqualified driver was stopped by officers after police said he was spotted doing more than 140mph on the M40 in Warwickshire.

Roman John Francis was jailed for 28 months, for offences including dangerous driving and drink driving.

The 34-year-old, from Mere Road, Bitteswell, Leicestershire, was also banned from driving for six years and two months at .

Warwickshire Police said he failed to stop for officers in the Rugby area and led them on a chase along the M40 on 10 January until he was contained.